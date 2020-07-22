Coronavirus Global Response: Further 100M from EU to support vaccine research

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission will co-fund with 100 million euro a call launched by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to support the rapid development of coronavirus vaccines, the Commission said on July 22.

The EU support is part of the European Commission’s pledge to invest a billion euro from Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation programme, into urgently needed research and innovation to develop diagnostic tests, treatments, vaccines and other prevention tools to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, CEPI, a global partnership created in 2017 to develop vaccines to prevent future epidemics, is working to rapidly develop a broad portfolio of the most advanced coronavirus vaccine candidates and to ensure that these are ready to be produced at scale, in collaboration with industry partners, the Commission said.

The Horizon 2020 support to CEPI will fund research and innovation activities but not the manufacturing of vaccines.

As part of the Coronavirus Global Response initiative led by European Commission President Ursula von den Leyen, 15.9 billion euro has been pledged to date for universal access to tests, treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus outbreak and for the global recovery, the Commission said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments