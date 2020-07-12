Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 3597 active cases, 532 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 208 in the past 24 hours to a total of 3597, according to data posted on July 12 by the national information system.

The number of patients in hospital has increased by 16 to a total of 532. Thirty-three are in intensive care.

The death toll has remained unchanged in the past 24 hours, at 267.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 94 are in the city of Sofia and 23 in Plovdiv,

By district, the other cases are Blagoevgrad 13; Bourgas 12; Varna 10; Veliko Turnovo nine; Dobrich three; Kurdzhali one; Kyustendil eight; Pazardzhik six; Pernik two; Pleven four; Silistra two; Sliven two; Smolyan eight; Sofia district six; Stara Zagora three; Turgovishte one; Haskovo one; Shoumen three.

A total of 2806 PCR tests were performed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. To date 175 136 PCR tests have been done.

The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, is 7175.

A total of 3311 people have recovered, an increase of three in the past day.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive is 506, an increase of two in the past day.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, interviewed on July 12 by Bulgarian National Radio, said that he was most concerned by the number of people admitted to hospital: “Because for these people it’s a matter of life and death”.

Kunchev said that the goal of the national operational headquarters was to provide hospital treatment to everyone who needs it, so that there are fewer deaths.

He said that at the moment, health care facilities in Bulgaria were much better prepared for the fight against new coronavirus than at the beginning of the pandemic, but it was very important who would work at these hospital beds.

There was an “invisible” part of the treatment process, the work of the regional health inspectorates, Kunchev said.

This involved working with those in quarantine, he said. To date, more than 200 000 people have been in quarantine. Currently, there are 24 688 people in quarantine, according to the national information system.

For the regional health inspectorates, the tasks included, among others, tracing contact persons and controlling the quarantine. “This is done by the colleagues from the regional health inspectorates, who are on the verge of exhaustion,” Kunchev said.

Asked the main reasons for the rise in new coronavirus in Bulgaria, he said: “One reason is that people take the problem of the epidemic to be solved or insignificant. The other reason is the politicisation of the problem.”

Political interference would not produce proper results, he said.

“Everyone looks at the problem according to their interests, and as a result, what is needed will not be done, but what is convenient for someone.”

He appealed to political leaders not to involve themselves in the medical side of the epidemic crisis: “Let us do our jobs, if we don’t manage, change the headquarters and do whatever you want”.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments