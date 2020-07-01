Motorist clocked at 248km/h on Bulgaria’s Trakiya Motorway

Share this: Facebook

A motorist was photographed driving at 248km/h on Trakiya Motorway, where the speed limit is 140km/h, police in the Bulgarian town of Stara Zagora said on July 1.

The driver of the Mercedes C500 Maybach will be fined 1150 leva (about 587 euro), the regional directorate of the Interior Ministry in Stara Zagora said.

The directorate said that between January 1 and June 29 2020, speed cameras had recorded 4439 violations of the speed limit on the sections of the Trakiya and Maritsa motorways on its territory.

Of these, 40 were motorists driving at speeds between 180km/h and 200km/h and 10 were drivers travelling at speeds of more than 200km/h.

Bulgaria has the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, with leading causes of accidents being speeding, drink-driving and dangerous overtaking.

(Archive photo: M93, via Wikimedia Commons)

