TEDxVitosha2020 – The event that you don’t want to miss

TEDxVitosha is coming our way with high speed. Besides the terrific speakers, on January 25, we are going to hear some amazing musical performances. Today we would like to introduce you to two young and extremely talented ladies who are going to grace the TEDxVitosha stage with their wonderful musical presence.

Despite being only five years old, Katerina Mikhailova holds her beloved violin with elegance and confidence, not letting go of it even while sleeping! When the little girl starts playing she is able to refute any form of skepticism. And she does it on both instruments – the piano and the violin. Her talent is appreciated by professor Stoyka Milanova, the world-renowned violinist.

At TEDxVitosha we are going to hear Katerina perform a part of her initial repertoire. You are going to be definitely amazed at the ease with which this five-year-old subdues the strings and keys in order to recreate emotions and feelings in a way only a truly great artist does.

Victoria Georgieva didn’t win Bulgaria’s X-factor but she undoubtedly conquered the hearts of us all. Now she is embarking on an epic musical journey to Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. This is yet another proof that when you nourish your undeniable talent with great effort and persistence, it inevitably pays off. The young singer thrilled the audience with an amazing performance during the Melboss Open Music Forum in Madrid, Spain. She was selected among more than 500 candidates to present her song live ‘I Wanna Know’, written specifically for her and produced in Los Angeles. The intense need for music is felt in every tone sang by Victoria.

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of the event.

