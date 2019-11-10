Remembrance Sunday 2019 in Sofia: ‘We will remember them’

Share this: Facebook

The traditional annual Remembrance Sunday service was held at the military section of Sofia Central Cemetery on November 10 2019, attended by foreign ambassadors, former service personnel and members of the public.

The service commemorates those who died in the two world wars and later conflicts.

Co-hosted by the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France and Italy, commemorations were held at the Commonwealth war graves section, and the German, Italian and French military cemeteries.

Countries represented by their ambassadors or other officials included the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the United States, South Africa, Cyprus, Romania, Greece, among others. Senior officers represented the Bulgarian armed forces and other organisations laying wreaths included Sofia municipality.

At the Commonwealth war graves, Irish ambassador Michael Forbes read the 1916 poem by Irish poet “To My Daughter Betty, the Gift of God” and Squadron Leader Matt Eager read Moina Michael’s 1918 poem “We Shall Keep the Faith“.

The Exhortation was recited:

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

(Photos: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

