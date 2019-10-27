EASC warns on risks of not opening EU membership talks with North Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

The refusal by the European Union to open membership talks with the Republic of North Macedonia has led to an impression of euroskepticism returning in the region, the Sofia-based Euro-Atlantic Security Centre (EASC) said.

“Macedonian society has felt betrayed by old Europe,” said the think-tank, founded by Bulgaria’s former Interior Minister and former GERB strongman Tsvetan Tsvetanov.

For the sake of resolving emotionally-charged historical issues, through the good-neighbourliness treaty with Bulgaria and the name agreement with Greece, North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had taken a political risk, it said.

This meant that the EU’s refusal had led to the scheduling of early parliamentary elections, and the danger that a political force with clear anti-Bulgarian rhetoric coming to power, delaying entry to Nato.

