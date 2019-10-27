EASC warns on risks of not opening EU membership talks with North Macedonia

The refusal by the European Union to open membership talks with the Republic of North Macedonia has led to an impression of euroskepticism returning in the region, the Sofia-based Euro-Atlantic Security Centre (EASC) said.
“Macedonian society has felt betrayed by old Europe,” said the think-tank, founded by Bulgaria’s former Interior Minister and former GERB strongman Tsvetan Tsvetanov.
For the sake of resolving emotionally-charged historical issues, through the good-neighbourliness treaty with Bulgaria and the name agreement with Greece, North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had taken a political risk, it said.
This meant that the EU’s refusal had led to the scheduling of early parliamentary elections, and the danger that a political force with clear anti-Bulgarian rhetoric coming to power, delaying entry to Nato.
To continue reading, please click here.