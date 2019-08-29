August 2019 poll: Business climate in Bulgaria ‘unfavourable’

Share this: Facebook

The business climate in Bulgaria in August 2019 is seen as unfavourable, according to a regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Released on August 29, the results of the poll showed the business climate indicator as having dropped by 3.1 percentage points compared with that in July.

The indicators were down in all four sectors of Bulgaria’s economy surveyed – industry, construction, the retail trade and services, the NSI said.

The indicator for the business climate in industry was down by 0.8 percentage points, pushed down by managers changing their view of the business situation of their enterprises from “good” to “satisfactory”.

(Photo: ela23/freeimages.com)

