Bulgarian government approves record 70M leva for 2019 municipal elections

At a Cabinet meeting on August 28, Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved spending 70.7 million leva (about 36.1 million euro) on the country’s autumn 2019 municipal elections, a record budget for an election in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria’s mayoral and municipal elections will be held on October 27, with second rounds a week later in places where first-round victories do not result.

A Bulgarian government statement said that the funds would be used for organisational and technical preparations for the elections.

These would include printing of ballot papers, purchase and production of materials, logistical support for regional and municipal administrations and the Cabinet administration, pay for members of the municipal and section election commission, computerised processing of voting date and the issuing of election results.

The statement said that the funds also would be used for a awareness campaign on citizens’ rights and how to vote, and among other items, organising polling stations at schools and other places.

The funding would come from the sum provided in the national Budget and from restructuring national Budget spending for 2019, the statement said.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

