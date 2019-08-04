Skopje rejects Bulgaria’s call for special meeting of historical commission

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Republic of North Macedonia has turned down a request by Bulgaria for a special meeting of the joint commission on historical and educational issues, to speed up efforts to resolve outstanding differences before October.

Bulgaria’s co-chairperson of the commission, Angel Dimitrov, earlier sent a request to North Macedonia for the commission to meet before the end of August.

Dimitrov’s request followed a call by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, while visiting Skopje on August 1, for the commission to produce results by October, and not to postpone meetings but to “work daily”.

Bulgarian National Television reported on August 4 that the North Macedonian co-chairperson of the commission, Professor Dragi Georgiev, said that a meeting in August was not possible because of the summer holiday season, and the next meeting would be held as scheduled on September 12 and 13.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments