Bulgaria annual CPI records 2.8% inflation in June

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 2.8 per cent inflation in June, a sharp drop from 3.5 per cent a month earlier, with prices declining by 0.6 per cent on a monthly basis, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on July 15.

In monthly terms, it was only the second time that the CPI figure showed deflation in the previous 12 months, which also recorded one month of zero growth and nine months of consumer price inflation.

Food prices were 1.6 per cent lower compared to May and non-food prices declined by 0.3 per cent, while services prices were unchanged. Compared to June 2018, food prices were 4.6 per cent higher, while non-food and services prices rose by 0.7 per cent and three per cent, respectively.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, was unchanged on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation in June was 2.3 per cent, down from 2.9 per cent a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 4.5 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 4.2 per cent and transportation costs were 0.5 per cent lower compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48.3 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

