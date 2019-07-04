More than 84% of recent graduates in Bulgaria have jobs – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The employment rate for recent tertiary graduates in Bulgaria in 2018 was 84.5 per cent, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said.

There was a sharp difference by gender, however. Among recently-graduated Bulgarian men, the employment rate was 91.9 per cent. Among women graduates, it was 78.4 per cent.

In 2018, for graduates aged 20-34 in the EU who had attained a tertiary level education within the previous three years, the employment rate stood at 85.5 per cent.

This is 0.6 percentage points above the rate in 2017 and 1.4 percentage points below the previous high point of 86.9 per cent in 2008.

The EU countries with the highest employment rates for recent tertiary graduates in 2018 were Malta (96.7 per cent), the Netherlands (94.8 per cent), Germany (94.3 per cent) and Luxembourg (94 per cent).

In contrast, there were four EU nember states where the rate was less than 80 per cent: Spain (77.9 per cent), Croatia (75.2 per cent), Italy (62.8 per cent) and Greece (59 per cent).

“Young people with a tertiary level of educational attainment (ISCED levels 5-8) recorded the highest employment rates and were generally better shielded from the risks of unemployment than their peers who entered the labour market with lower levels of educational attainment,” Eurostat said.

(Photo: Mary Gober/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments