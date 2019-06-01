Bulgaria sixth-largest producer of cigarettes in the EU

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria produced 20 billion cigarettes in 2017, making it the sixth-largest producer of cigarettes in the European Union that year, EU statistics agency Eurostat said.

Bulgaria’s production accounted for four per cent of the cigarettes made in the EU in 2017.

Eurostat said that in 2017, more than 487 billion cigarettes were produced in the EU, 40 billion fewer than in 2016.

The production value in 2017 was about 4.9 billion euro, which is 1.3 billion euro less than in 2016.

The EU’s production of cigarettes in 2017 was equivalent to more than 950 cigarettes per EU inhabitant.

With almost 150 billion cigarettes produced, Germany was the largest producer and accounted for 31 per cent of EU production. In other words, one in every three cigarettes produced in the EU originated in Germany.

Poland ranked second (114 billion cigarettes produced in 2017, or 23 per cent of the EU total) and Romania third (70 billion, 14 per cent). These three EU countries accounted more than two-thirds of the total production of cigarettes in the EU.

They were followed by Greece and Portugal (both producing 25 billion cigarettes, five per cent of the EU total) and Bulgaria (20 billion, four per cent), Eurostat said.

(Photo: Amr Safey/sxc.hu)

