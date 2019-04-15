Bulgaria annual CPI records 3.6% inflation in March

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 3.6 per cent inflation in March, up from 3.2 per cent a month earlier, with prices rising 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on April 15.

In monthly terms, it was the tenth month with CPI increase in the previous 12 months, which also recorded one month of zero growth and one month in which consumer prices shrank.

Food prices were 0.2 per cent higher compared to February and non-food prices rose by 0.4 per cent, while services prices were down 0.6 per cent. Compared to March 2018, food prices were 5.5 per cent higher, while non-food and services prices rose by 1.6 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded 0.2 per cent inflation on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI in March was up 2.8 per cent.

Food and beverage prices were five per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing also increased by 4.6 per cent and transportation costs were one per cent higher compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48.3 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Photo: svilen001/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments