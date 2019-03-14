EC approves common training test for ski instructors across the EU

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission said that it had on March 14 adopted a new common training test for ski instructors (CTT) to facilitate the recognition of their professional qualifications.

“This forms part of the Commission’s constant efforts to exploit the full potential of the Single Market and deepen integration in areas like services and other key areas of our economy, as reaffirmed in our November 2018 assessment of the Single Market,” the Commission said.

European Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, responsible for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, said: “Ski instructors, as other professionals and service providers, should be able to benefit from the Single Market.

“The new test adopted today will help to improve the mobility of ski instructors within the Single Market and allow them to further contribute to this important sector of our tourist economy,” Bieńkowska said,

Ski instructors currently already benefit from the principle of mutual recognition of their qualifications, the European Commission said.

The new CTT will offer an additional instrument to facilitate their access to ski instruction activities in other member states while ensuring they have the high level of skills and knowledge of safety and environmental issues needed.

The new CTT is voluntary in nature and does not harmonise different national rules. It does not alter the responsibility of the member state that receives professionals from other EU countries to check their qualifications or fitness to practice and, in cases of justified doubt, contact the member state that issued the diploma, the Commission said.

The CTT is the first successful creation of a common training test, which has been introduced as a novel instrument by the revised Professional Qualifications Directive, the statement said.

The European Parliament and Council now have two months to scrutinise the Commission Delegated Regulation, after which the act will enter into force 20 days after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

(Photo: banskoblog.com)

Comments

comments