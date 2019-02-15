Bulgarian PM Borissov on Brexit: Rights on health care, pensions are first priority

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is in advanced preparation for all possible scenarios for Brexit, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said in talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Munich on February 15, the government information service said.

“We already have two action plans adopted regarding the withdrawal of the UK from the EU – with a deal and with no deal,” Borissov told Barnier in the talks, which took place on the sidelines of 2019’s annual Munich Security Conference.

Bulgaria sees the European Commission as having a key role in achieving a co-ordinated approach among EU countries, especially in terms of preparedness for Brexit.

For Bulgaria, first priority was the rights of citizens, including social and health care rights and pensions.

Borissov expressed full support for Barnier and congratulated him on the excellent work of the negotiating team, the Bulgarian government statement said.

“The Withdrawal Agreement is the best possible basis for settling Brexit. It sets a delicate balance that guarantees the rights of citizens and business, the EU budget, the integrity of the Single Market and the peace process in Ireland,” Borissov said.

He said that Bulgaria supports the European Commission’s view that the withdrawal agreement is not subject to renegotiation.

“In this context, we greatly appreciate the Commission’s efforts to find an acceptable alternative in dialogue with the British side. We hope that the Agreement will be supported by the British Parliament,” Borissov said.

He expressed his firm conviction that at this crucial moment, the unity of the 27 EU member states is of the utmost importance, the statement said.

(Photo: government.bg)

