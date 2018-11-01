European Court of Human Rights rules against Romania over victims of 1989 revolution

Share this: Facebook

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Romania should pay about 345 000 euro to 23 victims or victims’ descendants of the 1989 Revolution because of Romanian delays in investigating the case files.

Each of the applicants will receive compensations worth 15 000 euro because they were deprived of an effective investigation into their cases, which is a violation of Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

This is not the first time the ECHR rules against Romania in Romanian Revolution related cases.

(Photo of the ECHR building: CherryX)

