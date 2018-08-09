Second line of Turkish Stream pipeline project over 45 per cent completed

Share this: Facebook

The Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline project’s spokesperson Asli Esen said on Wednesday that its second line is over 45 percent completed.

Esen told reporters that the giant construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit, which is continuing works on the Black Sea, had finished about 46 percent of the pipe-laying activity for the second line as of August 7, Anadolu news agency reported.

“The vessel completed 435 kilometers of pipe-laying and, with the first line, a total of 1369 kilometers of pipes have been laid,” Esen was quoted as saying.

The pipeline will run from Russkaya compressor station near Anapa in Krasnodar region across the Black Sea to Kıyıköy, on Turkey’s Eastern Thrace coast. It is replacing the cancelled South Stream project and consists of two lines so far.

Each of the lines has a length of 930 km and a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year.

