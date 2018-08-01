Bulgarian President: 2025 horizon for Western Balkans countries EU accession is incentive for reforms

Share this: Facebook

The announced horizon of 2025 for the accession of the Western Balkan countries to the EU is an opportunity and an incentive for Serbia and other candidate countries to make the necessary reforms, Bulgarian President Roumen Radev said in an interview with Serbian publication CorD, his office said in a statement on August 1.

Radev highlighted the promotion of the rule of law, the protection of minority rights, freedom of the media, the acceleration of public sector processes and economic reforms as key factors in making progress in the European integration process.

“The integration of the Western Balkans into a united Europe has been a goal for Bulgaria since Bulgaria joined the European Union in 2007,” Radev said. Moreover, it was one of the goals fixed in Thessaloniki in 2003.

