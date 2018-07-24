One dead in floods in Bulgaria’s Teteven

Share this: Facebook

A man has died in the flood-stricken area of Teteven in north central Bulgaria after attempting to get across the floodwaters on foot, it was reported on July 24.

The day saw the declaration of a disaster in the municipality, after rains deluged the area in the past 24 hours.

In the villages of Glogovo and Gradejnitsa in Teteven municipality, houses were flooded, electricity was cut off and roads were damaged.

The man who died had been staying at a guest house at a place near Cherven Peak close to Teteven. The 36-year-old left his car and attempted to reach the town on foot, but was washed away. His body was found on the morning of July 24. A forensic examination is to establish the cause of death.

Firefighters in Teteven and Lovech received 15 reports of flooded ground floors of buildings, inundated and damaged roads, and fallen trees and branches.

Firefighters evacuated two people from the village of Glogovo.

(Screenshot: BNT)

