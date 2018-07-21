Tsipras and Zaev to be honoured in Mostar for their contribution to peace and co-operation

Share this: Facebook

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on July 23 where he will be honoured by Denis Zvizdic, President of the Council of Ministers, together with Prime Minister of Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, and Montenegrin Prime Minister Duško Markovic. The event is organised by the Center for Peace and Multi-ethnic Cooperation.

The event in Mostar will take place at the “Stari Most” (Old Bridge), on the bridge that was destroyed on November 9 1993 during the Bosnian War after 427 years of existence. After the end of the Yugoslav civil war, a temporary hanging bridge was built in place of the damaged Stari Most.

