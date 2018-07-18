Government agrees to 100M leva purchase of new passenger trains for Bulgarian state railways

Bulgaria’s government agreed on July 18 to an investment project that envisages spending 100 million leva (about 51 million euro) on new passenger trains for state railways BDZ in the year 2020.

The project foresees the acquisition of two sets of train carriages, first 41 and then 44, able to travel at speeds of up to 200 kilometres an hour.

BDZ Holding chief executive Vladimir Vladimirov told the media in April that he intended starting a process of investment in passenger train for the state railways, and expected that by the end of the term of the current government, there would be new trains on the lines of Bulgaria.

In June, it emerged that debt collectors were moving against BDZ. This was followed by the Finance Minister, Vladislav Goranov, announcing that the fiscal reserve would be used to assist BDZ.

