Turkish elections and Erdogan’s second-round nightmare

Turkey will experience one of the most crucial electoral battles in its history on June 24, as the winner of the elections will take on a post with large executive powers, handed to him by the voters in last year’s constitutional referendum.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the favorite to take the 50.1 per cent required to win; but the percentage he must win is large and some political analysts predict that he will be forced to take on Muharrem Ince in a runoff vote.

Under the new constitution, the new President of Turkey will be able to issue decrees with the force of law, appoint the government and vice-presidents as well as supreme judges. He will also have the power to dissolve Parliament and lead the country to early elections.

In these elections, a key issue that concerns voters is the economy of Turkey showing signs of a possible crisis.

To continue reading, please click here.

