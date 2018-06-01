Interior Ministry: 188 dead in road accidents in Bulgaria in first five months of 2018

A total of 188 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria between January 1 and May 31 2018, according statistics released by the Interior Ministry.

In the first five months of 2018, there were 2396 road accidents in Bulgaria, leaving 3077 people injured.

In May 2018, there were 506 accidents, with 35 people dead and 654 injured.

EU statistics show that of the 28 members of the bloc, Bulgaria has the second-highest road death rate, just below that of Romania.

The most frequent causes of road accidents in Bulgaria are speeding, reckless overtaking and drink-driving.

(Photo: Carlos Paes)

