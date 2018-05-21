First ‘Balkannabis Expo 2018’ to be held in Athens in June

Share this: Facebook

The organisers of the first Balkannabis Expo which will take place in Athens, speak of a “historic event that will become a focal point for the Balkan and S.E. Europe cannabis market”.

Whoever might think that it is an illegal thing we are talking about, would be wrong.

The Athens, Balkannabis Expo 2018 is an event focused on the applications of cannabis, to a great extent as a medical treatment and its future presence in Greece and the Balkans through certified trades and organisations concentrating on its (wider) use.

To continue reading, please click here.

