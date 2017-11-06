Athens aiming to secure ‘clean exit’ from bailout

Share this: Facebook

Having concluded the first round of direct talks with international creditors, Greek government sources believe that despite various unresolved issues, the third review of the bailout programme will be concluded swiftly.

Additionally, the same sources suggest that – provided that there is no bad news on the fiscal front in coming months – the International Monetary Fund will remain in the Greek programme. This development is seen as positive by Athens, as thing stand, in terms of the ongoing effort for debt relief.

Greece’s lenders have promised to determine if Athens needs further debt relief in summer 2018.

A successful review is considered by analysts to be key in the upcoming bond issues being planned by the Greek Finance Ministry as part of its debt re-profiling effort that will serve the aim of exiting the bailout programme successfully in August 2018.

