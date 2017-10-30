Bulgaria is largest producer of pumpkins in EU, Eurostat says in Halloween message

Share this: Facebook

Did you know that Bulgaria is the largest producer of gourds and pumpkins in the European Union? Almost 12 100 hectares are dedicated to this crop.

In 2016, Bulgaria harvested more than 130 000 tonnes of gourds and pumpkins.

Now you know that, thanks to a special message on October 30 from EU statistics agency Eurostat, to mark Halloween, and presumably part of its daily emphasis of the wealth of statistics that the agency has at its fingertips. Well, we write about Bulgaria and are glad whenever it’s the champion of something, so we’ll bite.

