Bulgaria’s New Symphony Orchestra opens 2017/18 season on October 16

The New Symphony Orchestra is holding a gala opening concert for its 2017/18 season on October 16 at 7.30pm at Bulgaria Hall in Sofia.

The programme for the opening concert is Franz Liszt’s Les Preludes, Francis Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra, Hector Villa Lobos’s Bachianas Brasileiras No.4 and Roumen Boyadzhiev Jnr’s Symphonic Sketches from Bulgaria – which will be its world premiere.

The conductor is Petko Dimitrov, with soloists Brazil’s Paulo Zereu, piano, Brazil, and Borislava Taneva, piano.

The programme for other concerts this season is:

November 27, Monday, 2017, Bulgaria Hall, 19.30

DIMO DIMOV, PIANO RECITAL

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

Sonata Op.10, No. 3

Sonata Op.111

New Symphony Orchestra program dedicated to the Bulgarian EU Presidency 2018

February 24, Saturday, 2018, Bulgaria Hall, 19.30

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Talis

SAMUEL BARBER Cello Concerto, Op. 22

JEAN SIBELIUS Lemminkainen’s Return, Op.22

ARVO PART Siloulan’s Song

BEDRICH SMETANA Blanik

Petko Dimitrov, conductor

Michael Petrov, cello

April 23, Monday, 2018, Bulgaria Hall, 19.30

MICHELE MANGANI Concert Piece for Two Clarinets and Orchestra /Premiere/

RICHARD MAYER “Emerald Falcon” for strings /Premiere/

HRISTO YOTZOV Oboe Concerto /first performance in Sofia/

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART Symphony No. 40

Bobby Yotzov, conductor

Soloists: Bobby Yotzov, clarinet

Tzvetelina Naydenova, clarinet

Slav Slavchev, oboe

May 4, Friday, 2018, Bulgaria Hall, 19.30

SLOVAK SINFONIETA ZILINA /Slovakia/

NEW SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA /Bulgaria/

The concert is a part of the program of Orchestra Network for Europe /ONE/

GABRIEL FAURE Pelleas and Melisande Suite, Op. 80

ERNEST CHAUSSON Poeme for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 25

GEORGE BIZET Symphony in C

Petko Dimitrov, conductor

Liliana Dulanska, violin, Slovakia

June 25, Monday, 2018, Bulgaria Hall, 19.30

27th SEASON GALA CLOSING CONCERT

JEAN SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

SERGEI RACHMANINOV Symphony No.1, Op. 13

Petko Dimitrov, conductor

Georgy Valchev, violin

For details on tickets, please click here.

