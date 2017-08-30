Bulgarian government gives further 1.2M leva for new section of fence at Turkish border

Share this: Facebook

At a regular meeting on August 30, Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved 1.224 million leva (about 626 000 euro) for the construction of a new section of the fence at the Turkish border.

The stretch to be covered by the allocation is along the Tundzha River on the territory of Haskovo district, a Bulgarian government statement said.

In April 2017, regional governor Minko Angelov said that it was necessary to make adjustments along that stretch and the fence should be extended by between one and 1.8km.

The spending is being provided for through restructuring other spending and transfers within the national Budget 2017, the government statement said.

