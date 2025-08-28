New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – July 2025 up 6.8% y/y

There were 28 779 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to July 2025, an increase of 6.8 per cent compared with January – July 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on July 24.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first six months of 2025, a total of 23 525 were petrol cars, 2591 diesel, 1403 battery-electric, 923 hybrid-electric and 337 plug-in hybrid.

ACEA said that in July 2025 year-to-date (YTD), new EU car registrations fell by 0.7 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Nonetheless, year-on-year (YOY) registrations for July in the EU increased by 7.4 per cent. The battery-electric car market share for July 2025 YTD stood at 15.6 per cent, still far from where it needs to be at this point in the transition, ACEA said.

Hybrid-electric models continue to grow, retaining their place as the most popular power type among buyers, the association said.