The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – July 2025 up 6.8% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

There were 28 779 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to July 2025, an increase of 6.8 per cent compared with January – July 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on July 24.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first six months of 2025, a total of 23 525 were petrol cars, 2591 diesel, 1403 battery-electric, 923 hybrid-electric and 337 plug-in hybrid.

ACEA said that in July 2025 year-to-date (YTD), new EU car registrations fell by 0.7 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Nonetheless, year-on-year (YOY) registrations for July in the EU increased by 7.4 per cent. The battery-electric car market share for July 2025 YTD stood at 15.6 per cent, still far from where it needs to be at this point in the transition, ACEA said.

Hybrid-electric models continue to grow, retaining their place as the most popular power type among buyers, the association said.

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria places 1.49 billion euro bond issue

The Sofia Globe staff

EBRD lowers Bulgaria’s 2013 economic growth forecast

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s exports to other EU countries up 11.2% in January – July 2017 but trade balance negative

Independent Balkan News Agency