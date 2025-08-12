Interior Minister: More than 1000 fires in Bulgaria in past week alone

There have been more than 1000 fires registered in Bulgaria in the past week alone, Interior Minister Daniel Mitov told reporters on August 12.

“Unfortunately, more than 330 of them were arson – half intentional, half inadvertent: various outdoor economic activities – preparing winter food, working with various power tools, cleaning activities, a thrown cigarette butt,” Mitov said.

He said that the fires were extinguished quickly and effectively by the teams of the Bulgarian Fire and Rescue Service.

Some of the perpetrators of intentional arson have been identified.

These cases take up a lot of resources of the Ministry of Interior and create a danger for the firefighters themselves, and to settlements, Mitov said.

“Therefore, I once again call on all citizens to pay attention. Attention is the best fire extinguisher,” he said.

“In this warm weather, no fire should be lit in any way and for any reason.”

Referring to current fires, in the Sungulare region and one near the Pirin Nature Park, Mitov said that equipment and people wereworking there on site – firefighters, volunteers, military personnel, forest officials.

It was on these outbreaks that the most efforts are focused.

All three firefighting aircraft sent by Sweden were working, as well as helicopters, including an American one from the base in Novo Selo, Mitov said.

Part of the procedures for purchasing firefighting equipment have already been completed; contracts have been signed, he said.

“At the same time, we are discussing the most effective and rational way to provide a larger resource for extinguishing from the air.”

First, we will submit a proposal, together with the Minister of Defence, on the most rational way to use the already existing infrastructure and capabilities. It is good to use them to the maximum extent.

“If all the Cougars (military helicopters) are repaired, since they are equipped with external fire extinguishing devices, they can be safely used and we will have up to 12 helicopters to extinguish,” Mitov said.

Crews of the Interior Ministry can also be trained in extinguishing, he said.

“From there, we can think about purchasing other aircraft – we will assess what is the most correct to do and where to position them. We will propose this after an analysis to the National Assembly, so that the appropriate decision can be made.”



Under the European Civil Protection Mechanism, Bulgaria has enough equipment that is helping it, he said.

“Unfortunately, fires are not a phenomenon only in Bulgaria, but throughout Europe – forests in Greece, Spain, Portugal, France… The heat is becoming more serious, the summer is getting drier and these phenomena are spreading. The wind contributes to this. Therefore, once again we call on citizens to be careful. Caution is the best fire extinguisher,” Mitov said.

(Photo: Ministry of Defence)