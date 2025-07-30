EC sets October 12 as launch date for Entry/Exit System

The European Commission (EC) said on July 30 that it had set October 12 2025 as the launch date for the progressive start of operations of the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES).

The EES is an advanced technological system that will digitally record the entries and exits of non-EU nationals travelling to 29 European countries, including Schengen Associated ones, for short stays, the statement said.

It will capture biometric data, such as fingerprints, facial image, and other travel information, gradually replacing the current system of passport stamping.

The statement said that the EES will modernise and improve the management of EU external borders. It will provide reliable data on border crossings, systematically detect overstayers as well as cases of document and identity fraud, it said.

“The EES will thus contribute to preventing irregular migration and protecting the security of European citizens,” according to the statement.

“Additionally, with the increased use of automated border checks, travelling will become smoother and safer for all.”

The statement said that the new system meets the highest standards of data and privacy protection, ensuring that travellers’ personal data remain protected and secure.

From October 12, member states will start introducing the EES gradually over a period of six months.

Border authorities will progressively register the data of third country nationals crossing the borders. At the end of this period, the EES will be fully deployed at all border crossing points.

“The aim of the gradual start of EES is to allow member states to start benefitting from the new system, while ensuring that border authorities, the transport industry and affected travellers have time to adjust to the new procedures,” the statement said.

With the launch of the EES in October, the EU is taking a significant step towards achieving its goal of creating a more secure and efficient border management system.

Over the coming months, the Commission, along with the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA), will keep working closely with member states to ensure a smooth and effective deployment of the system.

As the launch date approaches, travellers can expect information campaigns and awareness-raising activities at border crossing points, including airports across the EU, the EC said.