Bulgaria issues warning of dangerous weather over forecast scorching temperatures

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for most of the country for July 22 because of forecast very hot weather, with temperatures in places set to reach or exceed 40°.

Only four districts are classified the lesser Code Yellow warning, also because of forecast high temperatures – Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas and Vidin.

For July 22, a maximum temperature of 42° is forecast for Rousse, Yambol and Sandanski.

A maximum 41° is forecast for Plovdiv, Silistra and Veliko Turnovo, and 40° for Pleven and Shoumen.

A high of 39° is forecast for Montana, 37° for Sofia and Vidin, 33° for Bourgas and 32° for Varna.

The meteorological bureau said that on July 22 and 23, the weather will be mostly sunny, but cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon and isolated short-term rain is possible.

In the mountains it will be sunny, with a short-term increase in cloudiness in the afternoon, but rain is unlikely. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 32°, at 2000 metres, about 26°.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast, hot in the afternoon. There will be a weak to moderate southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 30°-33°. The sea water temperature is 24°-26°.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)