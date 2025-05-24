Bulgaria issues Code Red weather warnings for heavy rainfall on May 25

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Red warning of severe hazardous weather for three districts for May 25, with a number of lesser warnings for other districts, because of forecast heavy rainfall.

The districts subject to the Code Red warning are Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Smolyan, where rainfall could exceed 65mm over 24 hours, the bureau said.

The Code Orange warning of hazardous weather was in effect for Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city district), Kyustendil, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Plovdiv and Kurdzhali.

In those areas, rainfall was projected at between 20mm and 35mm over a period of 24 hours, or potentially intensive rainfall of more than 30mm over a period of six hours.

The Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for the districts of Sofia city, Pernik, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The remaining districts are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: Stephen Topp/flickr.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments