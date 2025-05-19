FDI in Bulgaria in Q1 2025 was 1.09 billion euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first quarter of the year stood at 1.09 billion euro, the equivalent of one per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on May 19.

In January-March 2024, FDI was 1.1 billion euro, but the BNB originally reported 358.9 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 170.5 million euro (compared to 156 million euro in January-March 2024) and the BNB figures showed 894.1 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 498.3 million euro for the first three months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 2.5 million euro, compared to an inflow of 1.1 million euro in January-March 2024.

The central bank data showed 22.6 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 443.9 million euro in the first three months of 2024. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in the first quarter came from the Netherlands (190.3 million euro), Austria (127.2 million euro), and Greece (115.2 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards the United States (-132.6 million euro) and Switzerland (-50.9 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 174 million euro in January-March, compared to 110.3 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

