Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron strain found in all 28 samples – NCIPD

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said that it has completed the sequencing of the latest group of samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, finding the Omicron coronavirus strain in all 28 samples.

NCIPD said that the samples, taken over a period of time ranging from January 25 to April 4 in eight out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, showed that the BA.2.86 subvariant remained the dominant one in Bulgaria.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has currently designated BA.2.86, as well as XBB.1.5, as variants of interest.

NCIPD’s latest sequencing dataset showed the BA.2.86 subvariant was present in 21 cases, or 75 per cent of the total, compared to 77.4 per cent in NCIPD’s previous sample group.

The BA.2, which was last dominant in the summer of 2022, was found in five cases and XBB.1.16 in the remaining two. As of April 22, all patients in the NCIPD sample group had recovered, NCIPD said.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

