Bulgaria’s 2023 mayoral elections: Exit poll results in major cities

Exit polls by polling agencies on November 5 showed what the agencies projected to be the results of mayoral run-off elections in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and the cities of Plovdiv, Varna and Rousse.

Of the other major cities, Bourgas was won by GERB incumbent Dimitar Nikolov at the first round on October 29.

Sofia: (Alpha Research)

Vassil Terziev (We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia): 49.7 per cent

Vanya Grigorova (the Bulgarian Socialist Party, and a coalition of communist and Russophile extra-parliamentary parties): 43.8 per cent

Plovdiv: (Market Links)

Kostadin Dimitrov: (GERB-UDF): 51.5 per cent

Ivailo Staribratnov (WCC-DB): 39.1 per cent

Varna: (Market Links)

Ivan Portnih (GERB-UDF): 43.9 per cent

Blagomir Kotsev (WCC-DB): 48.5 per cent

Rousse: (Alpha Research)

Pencho Milkov (BSP): 62.2 per cent

Ivan Ivanov (GERB-UDF): 30.7 per cent.

(Photo: Screengrab from Bulgarian National Television)

