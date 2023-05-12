Eurostat: Eight EU countries had overcrowded prison cells in 2021

In 2021, a total of eight European Union countries experienced overcrowded prison cells, while 17 countries had extra capacity, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on May 12.

The prison occupancy rate is the number of prisoners relative to the official capacity (design capacity) of prisons, multiplied by 100. Overcrowding occurs when the occupancy rate exceeds 100, indicating that there are more prisoners in the prison than it was designed to hold.

Overcrowding rates were observed in Cyprus (146), Romania (116), France (114), Greece and Italy (both 108), Sweden (102), Croatia, and Denmark (both 101), Eurostat said.

The lowest prison occupancy rates were recorded in Malta (65), Estonia, and Latvia (both 66).

In 14 out of the 25 EU countries that provided data in 2021, the prison occupancy rate increased compared with 2020, when the decrease was likely due to Covid-19-related measures, the statistics agency said.

In 2021, there were 475 038 prisoners in the EU, equivalent to 106 prisoners per 100 000 people. The prisoner rate increased after a decline in 2020 (104 prisoners per 100 000 people) but remained the second-lowest figure since the turn of the century.

The highest prisoner rates per 100 000 people in 2021 were in Hungary and Poland (both 191), followed by Slovakia (185).

The lowest rates were in Finland (51), Slovenia (54), and the Netherlands (65). In 14 out of the 26 EU countries that provided data, the prisoner rate increased compared with 2020, Eurostat said.

