Covid-19: Bulgaria changes rules on quarantine

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry announced on August 16 changes to the rules on quarantine in connection with Covid-19.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev told reporters that the quarantine period for those who have tested positive is being reduced from 10 to seven days, and for contact persons, from seven to five days.

However, for those who have either completed the vaccination cycle or received a booster dose within the past three months, there will be no quarantine.

Similarly, those who have had Covid-19 in the past three months need not go into quarantine.

Kunchev said that these measures were justified and were a small but first step towards a gradual relaxation of the measures against Covid-19.

He said that for now, wearing protective masks in hospitals, pharmacies, social services institutions and on public transport remains mandatory. The next step would be the removal of this measure, which, however, will remain in effect until at least August 25.

Kunchev said that the significant reduction in the spread of Covid-19 in Bulgaria was the motivation for amending the measures.

According to the Health Ministry, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate had decreased by 12 per cent on a weekly basis, and in capital city Sofia, by 24 per cent.

The amended order comes into effect on August 17 and will remain in effect for a week.

Should new amendments be required, they would be reflected in a new order, Kunchev said.

(Photo of Kunchev via BNT)

