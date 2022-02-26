Bulgaria bans Russian aircraft from its air space

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has introduced a ban on the take-off or landing and entry of Russian aircraft from the country’s air space, the country’s Transport Ministry said.

All aircraft with a licence issued by the Russian Federation may not enter the sovereign airspace of the Republic of Bulgaria, including the air space over territorial waters.

The ban is in force from midnight on February 26 2022, the ministry said.

The action is being taken in connection with the escalation of the military conflict and in solidarity with Ukraine.

