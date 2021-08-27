Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 34 deaths, 1733 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 647, according to the August 27 report by the national information system.

Of 23 298 tests, 1733 – about 7.43 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 448 431 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 26 007 cases are active. The number of active cases rose by 1214 in the past day.

The report said that 485 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 403 777.

There are 3163 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 178 in the past day, with 279 in intensive care, an increase of 17.

Twenty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 728.

To date, 2 269 759 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 13 412 in the past day.

A total of 1 144 803 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 8219 in the past day, according to the national information system report.

