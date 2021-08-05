Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 4 deaths, 429 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 229, according to the August 5 report by the national information system.

Of 20 868 tests, 429 – about 2.05 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 426 432 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 9482 are active. The number of active cases has increased by 373 in the past day.

The report said that 52 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 398 721.

There are 955 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 41 in the past day, with 90 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13 495.

The report said that in the past day, 12 655 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 063 643.



A total of 1 020 327 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7073 in the past day.

