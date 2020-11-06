Covid-19: Bulgaria’s capital bans unaccompanied under-18s from malls

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is introducing two new measures as of November 7 to contain the spread of Covid-19, mayor Yordanka Fandukova said in a Facebook post.

Unaccompanied minors will be banned from visiting shopping malls, Fandukova said.

The municipal operational headquarters had made the decision, which had been discussed with the management of large retail outlets, she said.

“Green corridors” for shopping by people over the age of 65 will be in effect from 10am to noon.

Some of the city’s diagnostic consulting centres will be used for examination of people who have flu-like symptoms.

Fandukova said that she had proposed this to Health Minister Kostadin Angelov two days ago, to assist people in need of examination and to reduce pressure on large Sofia hospitals from people who have mild symptoms and should undergo home treatment.

The heads of the diagnostic consulting centres had been given a week to designate areas for clinical examinations.

A doctor, nurse or laboratory technician will perform an examination and, if necessary, perform blood tests and an antigen test. Patients must previously have spoken to their personal physicians in order to have a referral for the necessary tests.

Fandukova said that in the past week, combined teams of Sofia police and municipal officials had inspected more than 1200 retail outlets for compliance with rules on the wearing of protective masks and maintaining physical distancing.

She said that police had carried out 3342 checks on quarantined people since the beginning of the week.

Intensified checks on mask-wearing in public transport were continuing.

The number of passengers using Sofia’s metro underground railway was down by 100 000 a day, Fandukova said.

(Photo: GTC Group)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

