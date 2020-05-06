Covid-19 in Bulgaria, May 6: Confirmed cases increase by 74 in 24 hours

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 74 in the past 24 hours, to a total of 1778 counting in active cases, people who have died and people who have recovered, according to figures released by the operational headquarters on the evening of May 6.

Over the same space of time, the number of people in hospital has risen by 37 to 353, while the number of people in intensive care decreased by one to 38.

A total of 191 medical personnel have tested positive, nine more than as at the evening of May 5.

The death toll has risen by four to 84.

Those who died on May 6 were a 67-year-old man who died in the regional hospital in Veliko Turnovo, and who also had diabetes, chronic kidney and heart disease, and a 70-year-old man who died at an hospital in Yambol, who also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

May 6, a public holiday, was the first day of the re-opening of open-air spaces at restaurants, coffee shops and bars, and the day that saw the end of the intercity travel restrictions that had been imposed as of March 21 to contain the spread of new coronavirus.

In Sofia and at the Bulgarian Black Sea’s major cities, inclement weather discouraged visits to those places of entertainment that had opened, according to media reports, while in Plovdiv, where the weather was not inclement, trade at coffee shops was brisk, reports said. The Food Safety Agency and regional health inspectorates have said that they would be conducting “large-scale” checks to ensure that table-spacing and other anti-epidemic rules were being adhered to.

The traditional Armed Forces Day parade in Sofia was not held, but there was a smaller-scale military event in Veliko Turnovo, while on the morning of May 6, the public broadcaster showed various military exercises.

(Photo: Bulgarian Armed Forces)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments