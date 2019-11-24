In DC, Bulgarian PM and Trump to discuss security interests, energy diversification

Share this: Facebook

During the official visit by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov to Washington DC on November 25, he and US President Donald Trump will discuss ways to strengthen the two nations’ common security interests, especially in ensuring stability in the Black Sea region, facilitating energy diversification, and countering malign influence threatening Bulgaria’s sovereignty.

This is according to statements by the Bulgarian government information service and the White House.

The Bulgarian government statement said that Borissov and Trump will discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries and the development of bilateral co-operation, noting the strong and lasting relations that exist between Bulgaria and the US.

Emphasis will be placed on ways to enhance the common security interests of both sides in the context of the North Atlantic Partnership, on energy diversification, and on other current topics.

During his visit, Borissov will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

In Washington DC, Borissov will meet the president of the International Republican Institute, Dr Daniel Twining, and the vice president of the National Democratic Institute, Shari Bryan.

Borissov will also meet US business representatives at the US Chamber of Commerce.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov will participate in the official delegation led by Borissov, the government statement said.

