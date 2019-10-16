Bulgaria arrests four in operation after racism scandal at Euro 2020 match against England

Share this: Facebook

Four people have been held so far in a continuing operation to identify and detain those involved in racist acts at the Bulgaria-England Euro 2020 qualifying match, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said on October 16.

Work is still ongoing to identify other participants in the incident, the ministry said.

Evidence collected will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Bulgarian National Radio said on Wednesday that according to its sources, people from other parts of Bulgaria as well as from towns nearby Sofia were being sought by police.

The October 14 match was marred by a group of Bulgarian fans who chanted racist abuse against England players, in particular Tyrone Mings, and gave Hitler salutes. Play was suspended twice but the match was completed, with a 6-0 victory for England.

Bulgaria’s Darik Radio said that the Uefa disciplinary board has formally charged the Bulgarian Football Union with four violations during the match at Sofia’s Vassil Levski national stadium.

The indictments include racist behaviour, throwing of objects and inappropriate behaviour during the national anthems.

Uefa also has charged England’s Football Association over disruption of the national anthem and failing to provide sufficient stewards in the visitors sector.

BFU president Borislav Mihailov submitted his resignation on October 15 at the urging of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov.

Borissov said that the manifestations of racism at the match against England were the main reason for his call for the resignation of Mihailov.

(Photo: mvr.bg)

