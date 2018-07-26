Skopje: Parties reach a deal on the referendum issue

Share this: Facebook

The majority and the opposition in Skopje have reached a deal on the issue of the referendum, after agreeing on the conditions imposed by the largest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE. The law on the financing of political parties, the law concerning the creation of a government of technocrats before the elections take place and the appointment of the new members of the State Election Commission were some of the elements that should be voted in Parliament before the referendum is announced.

Parliament is now expected to convene and announce the referendum date. After that, the State Election Commission will start its preparations. PM Zoran Zaev announced that September 30 is the likely date for the referendum, while demanding from the opposition to say if it intends to boycott the referendum or not.

