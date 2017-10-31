Bulgaria pledges support for Moldova’s pro-EU reforms

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria will continue to offer full support for Moldova’s reform efforts meant to bring closer integration with the European Union, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said during a two-day visit to the former Soviet republic, during which she attended the opening of a new consulate.

Bulgaria’s path to EU membership was a difficult one, but the tough reforms paid off, Zaharieva said, pointing out the strong economic growth experienced by the country since joining the bloc a decade ago. Moldova stood to tap the same benefits if it persevered with its reforms, she said.

One of the first EU states to ratify Moldova’s EU association agreement in 2014, Bulgaria also backed the visa liberalisation pact, under which Moldovan citizens with biometric passports can travel to the EU visa-free, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

