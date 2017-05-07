Bulgaria’s GERB party to table legislation to introduce majoritarian election system

Share this: Facebook

The first legislation that Boiko Borissov’s centre-right GERB party will table in the Parliament elected in March this year will be to introduce a majoritarian system for electing MPs, parliamentary group leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov said.

Tsvetanov was speaking on the weekend after Borissov returned to power as Prime Minister, at the head of a coalition government of GERB and the nationalist United Patriots.

Tabling a bill on a majoritarian voting system was a fulfilment of a commitment made by GERB at the end of the previous legislature as well as its promises during the campaign ahead of the March 2017 elections, Tsvetanov said.

He expressed hope that the proposed legislation would be supported in the National Assembly.

Currently, for parliamentary elections, Bulgaria uses a system of proportional representation in multi-seat constituencies with a four per cent threshold for getting seats in the National Assembly.

In November 2016, along with the country’s presidential elections, Bulgaria held a national referendum on three questions, one on the introduction of a majoritarian voting system. The outcome was strongly in favour, but turnout fell below the legally-required threshold for this to be binding on the National Assembly.

