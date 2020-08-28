Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 8 new deaths, 4270 active cases, 726 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria has dropped by 145 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4270, according to data posted on August 28 by the national information system.

There are 726 patients in hospital, 15 fewer than as at the national information system’s report on August 27. Sixty-five are intensive care, five more than as at the previous report.

A total of 7639 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 157 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 21, Bourgas one, Varna 17, Dobrich 14, Kurdzhali five, Kyustendil nine, Pazardzhik 10, Pernik one, Plovdiv eight, Rousse four, Silistra seven, Smolyan three, Sofia city 33, Stara Zagora 11, Haskovo seven, Shoumen four and Yambol two.

To date, 15 908 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 11 044 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 294 in the past 24 hours.



Seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 866.

The death toll has risen by eight to a total of 594.

Those who died in the past day were a 61-year-old woman who had heart disease, a 60-year-old woman who had diabetes, a 70-year-old man who had heart disease, a 64-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease, a 67-year-old man who had heart disease and a 65-year-old man who had heart disease, a 63-year-old woman who had heart disease and a 51-year-old man who had diabetes, heart and chronic neurological disease.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments