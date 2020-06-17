Could the optimism of Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister be infectious?

Written by on June 17, 2020 in Perspectives - Comments Off on Could the optimism of Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister be infectious?

“I would like to be positive despite the unusually difficult situation,” Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova has told a news conference, according to a media statement by her ministry.

Her comment brought to mind that paraphrase of Rudyard Kipling’s poem If: That if you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you do not understand the nature of the problem.

It is difficult to say if anyone is impressed by the Tourism Ministry’s efforts so far to encourage domestic tourism, at least with no reliable opinion polling agency having surveyed the public.

To continue reading this article, please become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe.

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments

About the Author

Clive Leviev-Sawyer is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Sofia Globe. He is the author of the book Bulgaria: Politics and Protests in the 21st Century (Riva Publishers, 2015), and co-author of the book Bulgarian Jews: Living History (The Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria 'Shalom', 2018). He is also the author of Power: A Political Novel, available via amazon.com, and has translated books and numerous texts from Bulgarian into English.